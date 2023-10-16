Short Interest in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Rises By 24.3%

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the September 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 535,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

MPWR traded up $7.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $483.12. 407,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,044. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $486.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.75. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $307.87 and a 1-year high of $595.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.11). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $441.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $4,046,792.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,202,315.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $4,046,792.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,202,315.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 28,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $15,409,864.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,236,206.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,637 shares of company stock worth $42,841,149. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

