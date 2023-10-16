Short Interest in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Expands By 23.1%

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the September 15th total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance

NHS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.34. 76,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,697. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $9.40.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 18.4% during the first quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 298,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 46,491 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 45.2% during the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 331,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 23.4% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. 16.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

