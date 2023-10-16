Short Interest in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Expands By 23.1%

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the September 15th total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance
NHS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.34. 76,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,697. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $9.40.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Warren Buffett Stocks: What’s in Warren Buffett’s Portfolio?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Snack Maker Mondelez Int’l Is Down but Not Out
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Costco, Dollar General, Target Up As Market Turns Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.