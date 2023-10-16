Short Interest in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW) Grows By 23.3%

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the September 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAMSW. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 733,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 27,975 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $1,892,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter worth $68,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 24.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NAMSW traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,720. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.62.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on research and development of transformative therapies for metabolic diseases and Alzheimer's disease. The company develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead investigational candidate, obicetrapib, is a novel, selective inhibitor that targets the Cholesteryl Ester Transfer Protein (CETP), which transports cholesterol from high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C) to low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C).

