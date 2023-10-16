Short Interest in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Increases By 29.3%

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 218,200 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the September 15th total of 168,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 523,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher sold 29,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $233,073.70. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 47,056 shares in the company, valued at $371,742.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher sold 29,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $233,073.70. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 47,056 shares in the company, valued at $371,742.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $203,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 89,559 shares in the company, valued at $728,114.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

NYSE JFR traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.92. 1,272,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,744. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $8.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

