Short Interest in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Increases By 24.8%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the September 15th total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity at Overstock.com

In other news, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. bought 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,643.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at $256,301.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $90,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. acquired 2,052 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.68 per share, with a total value of $50,643.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,301.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 77,252 shares of company stock worth $1,279,209 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Overstock.com

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Overstock.com by 26.2% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 557,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,516,000 after buying an additional 115,545 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 73.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 211.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 37,147 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Overstock.com by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com Trading Up 14.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,561,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,418. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $779.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 3.69. Overstock.com has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $39.27.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $422.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.64 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Overstock.com will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSTK. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $39.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Further Reading

