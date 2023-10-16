Short Interest in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Rises By 19.4%

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,330,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the September 15th total of 9,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD traded up $1.27 on Monday, hitting $110.92. 3,131,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,875,021. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.58%.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,395,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,294,586,000 after purchasing an additional 299,124 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,041,779,000 after purchasing an additional 217,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Prologis by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,847,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,482,000 after acquiring an additional 131,090 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Barclays cut their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

