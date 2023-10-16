Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Rises By 11.0%

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the September 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 234.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,501 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $367,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 407.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Price Performance

BIS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.31. 3,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,569. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.60.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Announces Dividend

About ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.1187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

