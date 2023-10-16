Short Interest in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Expands By 28.5%

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the September 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 388,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Standard BioTools Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,689. Standard BioTools has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $129.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Standard BioTools in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard BioTools

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Standard BioTools in the third quarter valued at about $4,812,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Standard BioTools during the third quarter worth about $4,349,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Standard BioTools during the third quarter worth about $2,184,000. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new position in Standard BioTools during the second quarter worth about $2,316,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Standard BioTools by 117.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 992,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 536,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Standard BioTools Company Profile

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

