Short Interest in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Drops By 10.9%

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,560,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the September 15th total of 7,360,000 shares. Approximately 13.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 907,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

CAKE traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,578. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $41.28.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $866.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAKE shares. TheStreet raised Cheesecake Factory from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

