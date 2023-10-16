Short Interest in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Increases By 20.9%

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,121.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,776,000.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

CDC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,594. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,109.04 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.49. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $55.24 and a 52-week high of $65.93.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.3052 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s payout ratio is -4,739.34%.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

