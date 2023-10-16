Short Interest in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Expands By 28.3%

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the September 15th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of DXJS traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $28.32. 17,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,553. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.74. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $50.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXJS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 70.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 102.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 68,374 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $213,000.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of Japanese small-cap stocks. The fund is hedged for currency fluctuations between the USD and JPY. DXJS was launched on Jun 28, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

