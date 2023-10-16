Short Interest in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Rises By 20.1%

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the September 15th total of 3,890,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ZWS stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.82. 944,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,892. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.69.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $403.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.36 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 20,393 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 20,555 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZWS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

