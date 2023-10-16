Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Trading Down 5%

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Free Report) dropped 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 625,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 413,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Sierra Metals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sierra Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTS. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 158.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 26,172 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,885,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after buying an additional 378,500 shares in the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

