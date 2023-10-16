SingularityNET Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 16th. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000599 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $210.30 million and $21.50 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006938 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00020382 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00013171 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,361.67 or 1.00037088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,345,017,083 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,238,747,261 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,345,017,082.8761668 with 1,238,747,261.4300916 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.17113046 USD and is up 2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $12,797,367.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

