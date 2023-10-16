SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) Short Interest Update

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the September 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 223,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.6 days.

SKYX Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.45. 145,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. SKYX Platforms has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -2,333.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49.

Get SKYX Platforms alerts:

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter. SKYX Platforms had a negative net margin of 205.21% and a negative return on equity of 257.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of SKYX Platforms from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SKYX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SKYX Platforms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SKYX Platforms by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SKYX Platforms by 1,573.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SKYX Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SKYX Platforms in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

SKYX Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SKYX Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKYX Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.