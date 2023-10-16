Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 883,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 843,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

SNN stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,799,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,446. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $33.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Smith & Nephew Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 397.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 88.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 124.1% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 19.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,240.00.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Stories

