SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 552,500 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the September 15th total of 456,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

SOS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SOS traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.96. 126,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,251. SOS has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $83.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SOS

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SOS during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SOS by 28.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 91,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SOS by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,130,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 344,718 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SOS by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 37,624 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SOS by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 167,272 shares during the last quarter.

About SOS

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

