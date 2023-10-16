Sourceless (STR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $171.80 Million

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Sourceless token can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $171.80 million and approximately $0.37 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006925 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00020344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015174 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00013151 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,386.54 or 1.00048409 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000084 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

STR is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00820528 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.