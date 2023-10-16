South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Free Report) traded up 7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61. 10,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 31,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

South Star Battery Metals Trading Up 7.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.28.

South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil; and 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.

