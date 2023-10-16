Spartan Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 49,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned 0.47% of ExcelFin Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XFIN. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $618,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,387,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 401,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ExcelFin Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,163. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

About ExcelFin Acquisition

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

