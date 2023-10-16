Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 348,400 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the September 15th total of 281,200 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter Platzer sold 19,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $95,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,104 shares in the company, valued at $7,152,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Peter Platzer sold 19,930 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $95,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,104 shares in the company, valued at $7,152,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Theresa Condor sold 8,931 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $42,868.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 246,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,312 shares of company stock worth $169,498. Insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in Spire Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Lane Generational LLC lifted its position in Spire Global by 69.3% during the second quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 2,697,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 71,899 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 853.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,115,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 998,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 1,032.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 725,343 shares during the last quarter. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Global Price Performance

Shares of SPIR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 130,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,755. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Spire Global has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.24. Spire Global had a negative net margin of 78.42% and a negative return on equity of 62.56%. The company had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.57 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spire Global will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Spire Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPIR

About Spire Global

(Get Free Report)

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.