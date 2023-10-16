Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,200 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the September 15th total of 119,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on SXI shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Standex International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.
Insider Transactions at Standex International
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standex International
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Standex International during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Standex International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Standex International by 9,533.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Standex International by 230.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Standex International by 140.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.
Standex International Price Performance
SXI traded up $3.62 on Monday, reaching $150.19. The stock had a trading volume of 30,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,786. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.26 and a 200-day moving average of $140.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Standex International has a fifty-two week low of $84.76 and a fifty-two week high of $168.81.
Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $188.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.81 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.
Standex International Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 9.60%.
Standex International Company Profile
Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.
