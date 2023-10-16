STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Tops $1.05 on Top Exchanges

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 16th. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for $1.05 or 0.00003700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $130.83 million and approximately $769,905.53 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

