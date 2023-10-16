Status (SNT) Trading Up 10% Over Last 7 Days

Status (SNT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $99.32 million and approximately $9.24 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006936 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00020398 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015198 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00013171 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,325.67 or 1.00099595 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000084 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,862,634,181 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,862,634,180.659934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02525423 USD and is up 2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $9,659,670.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.