Steem (STEEM) Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last Week

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last week, Steem has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $81.31 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,288.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00222963 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.99 or 0.00802379 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012986 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $151.39 or 0.00535167 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00053582 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00133913 BTC.

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 446,300,226 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

