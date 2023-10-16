Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Trading 2.8% Higher

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.93. 29,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 43,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

Sterling Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58. The stock has a market cap of $308.81 million, a PE ratio of 98.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 17,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.