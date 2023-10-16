Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Trading 2.8% Higher

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.93. 29,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 43,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.
Sterling Bancorp Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58. The stock has a market cap of $308.81 million, a PE ratio of 98.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Sterling Bancorp
Sterling Bancorp Company Profile
Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sterling Bancorp
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Warren Buffett Stocks: What’s in Warren Buffett’s Portfolio?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Snack Maker Mondelez Int’l Is Down but Not Out
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Costco, Dollar General, Target Up As Market Turns Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.