StockNews.com Downgrades Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to Sell

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Zumiez from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Shares of ZUMZ stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.86. The company had a trading volume of 266,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,408. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.35. Zumiez has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $333.96 million, a PE ratio of -37.47 and a beta of 1.47.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.16 million. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zumiez will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Zumiez by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,738 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Zumiez by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zumiez by 6,606.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Zumiez by 529.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

