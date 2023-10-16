StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SEED stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.01. 11,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,235. Origin Agritech has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $11.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

Institutional Trading of Origin Agritech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Origin Agritech by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Agritech in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Agritech in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Origin Agritech in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.