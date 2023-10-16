StockNews.com Lowers Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) to Hold

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Potbelly in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PBPB stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $7.41. 90,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,380. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55. Potbelly has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Potbelly had a return on equity of 131.76% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Potbelly will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBPB. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 42,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

