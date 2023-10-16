Stratis 1-Day Volume Hits $420.22 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00003725 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $163.24 million and $420.22 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 59.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,588.74 or 0.05593510 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00033125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00023303 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00014517 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00011134 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 154,297,719 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

