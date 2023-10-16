Substratum (SUB) One Day Volume Tops $246.60

Substratum (SUB) traded down 75.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 16th. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $246.60 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Substratum has traded 84% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00020425 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015205 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00013191 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,337.83 or 1.00073340 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0002369 USD and is down -34.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $6.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

