Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC) Short Interest Up 21.0% in September

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the September 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Super Group Trading Down 2.1 %

SGHC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.74. The company had a trading volume of 248,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,117. Super Group has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $4.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $414.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.21 million. Super Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Super Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Super Group in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Benchmark raised shares of Super Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Super Group in the 1st quarter worth about $13,464,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Super Group during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Super Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Super Group during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Super Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Super Group Company Profile

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Stories

