Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Tactile Systems Technology stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.19. 357,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.53 million, a P/E ratio of 373.00 and a beta of 1.26. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.62.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $68.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.48 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 0.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

