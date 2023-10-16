Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.58 and last traded at $8.45. Approximately 4,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 3,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.
Taisei Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29.
Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter.
About Taisei
Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and warehouses in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food products, and logistics.
