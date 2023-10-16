Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Short Interest Up 23.1% in September

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,550,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the September 15th total of 8,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Tapestry by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Tapestry by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TPR. Edward Jones cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays raised Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Tapestry Price Performance

Tapestry stock traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $28.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,895,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.41. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $47.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 14.05%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tapestry will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

