Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $44.44

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.44 and last traded at $45.97, with a volume of 65444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.98.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Techtronic Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.5877 per share. This is a boost from Techtronic Industries’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

