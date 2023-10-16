Terna (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Trading Up 4.2%

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Free Report) rose 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.96 and last traded at $7.76. Approximately 678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Terna in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Terna Stock Up 4.2 %
Terna Company Profile
Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems.
