TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Achieves Market Cap of $114.19 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 16th. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $114.19 million and $3.64 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00033049 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00023224 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00011015 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002815 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,792,807,319 coins and its circulating supply is 9,786,725,098 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

