The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,735,442,000 after purchasing an additional 964,666,040 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,462,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,760 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,880,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,244,000 after purchasing an additional 391,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.03.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.68. 16,213,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,027,178. The stock has a market cap of $95.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

