Theta Fuel Market Capitalization Reaches $211.94 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 16th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $211.94 million and approximately $5.95 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0336 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00033069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00023285 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00011124 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000754 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,315,155,918 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

