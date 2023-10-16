Threshold Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $233.16 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Threshold has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $233.16 million and $74.55 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,273,722,643.223995 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02264223 USD and is down -2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $80,946,475.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

