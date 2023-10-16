Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Trading Up 4.2%

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 8,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 51,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Tinka Resources Trading Up 4.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.91 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13.

About Tinka Resources

Tinka Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned the Ayawilca project that includes 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of approximately 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.

