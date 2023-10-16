Trexcoin (TREX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $123,355.30

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Trexcoin coin can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00003766 BTC on major exchanges. Trexcoin has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion and $123,355.30 worth of Trexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Trexcoin has traded up 59.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Trexcoin

Trexcoin’s genesis date was April 4th, 2020. Trexcoin’s total supply is 10,006,849,553 coins and its circulating supply is 10,006,849,552 coins. Trexcoin’s official website is www.trexcoin.org. Trexcoin’s official Twitter account is @trexcointrex. The Reddit community for Trexcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trexcointrex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Trexcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trexcoin (TREX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate TREX through the process of mining. Trexcoin has a current supply of 10,006,849,552.6 with 1,006,849,552.62 in circulation. The last known price of Trexcoin is 1.0623353 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $126,598.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.trexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trexcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

