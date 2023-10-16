Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET) Short Interest Up 19.9% in September

Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the September 15th total of 55,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 193,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trio Petroleum

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trio Petroleum stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 119,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.48% of Trio Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trio Petroleum Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TPET traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.48. 161,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,766. Trio Petroleum has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

About Trio Petroleum

Trio Petroleum ( NYSEAMERICAN:TPET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Trio Petroleum Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company owns an 85.75% working interest in the approximately 9,267-acre South Salinas project located in Monterey County, California. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% working interest in the Union Avenue Field located in Bakersfield, California.

