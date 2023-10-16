Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.80 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participações currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.

NYSE UGP traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $3.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,259,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,821. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Ultrapar Participações has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $4.11.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 1.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UGP. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações SA operates in the energy and infrastructure business in in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; and renewable electricity and compressed natural gas.

