Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Short Interest Up 22.6% in September

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the September 15th total of 5,320,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $210.70. 2,358,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,820. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.95. The company has a market cap of $128.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.62.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

