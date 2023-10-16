Uniswap Price Reaches $4.14 (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and $54.10 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $4.14 or 0.00014521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00222476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00012957 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000440 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003553 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,031 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,031 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.21540667 USD and is up 2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 824 active market(s) with $28,049,023.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.