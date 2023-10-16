United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Trimmed by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 752,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,876,000 after buying an additional 42,921 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.0 %

UPS stock traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,855,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,896. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.54 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $135.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.96.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

