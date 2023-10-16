UNIUM (UNM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $302.59

UNIUM (UNM) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. UNIUM has a total market cap of $574.87 million and $302.59 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNIUM token can now be bought for approximately $13.76 or 0.00048513 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, UNIUM has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM’s launch date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,300,000 tokens. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNIUM is klaytn.unium.finance.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 14.50628524 USD and is up 1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6,477.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

