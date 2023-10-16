V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Short Interest Update

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,300,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the September 15th total of 23,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 42.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,570,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,284,790. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.37. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.54.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.02%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lowered V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VFC

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.